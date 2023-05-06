Home States Andhra Pradesh

Coast Guard rescue 10 Indian fishermen from Maldivian waters

Published: 06th May 2023 03:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2023 03:00 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Coast Guard ship. (File Photo)

Image of Indian Coast Guard ship used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Ten Indian fishermen who were rescued from Maldivian waters have been safely brought to Visakhapatnam by Indian Coast Guard on Saturday. 

The fishermen ventured into the sea from Thengapatnam (near Kanyakumari, TN) on April 16. Subsequently, their boat developed engine failure and they were adrift without any help for 5 days. The fishermen were rescued by MV Furious on April 26.

Based on information received at Coast Guard Maritime Rescue Coordination Center (MRCC), ICGS Vigraha was dispatched to embark these rescued fishermen from the merchant vessel transiting off Campbell Bay in the A&N islands.

Of the 10 fishermen, 8 belong to  Kerala (Vizhinjam) and 2 are from Tamil Nadu (Kanyakumari). A preliminary medical examination of all 10 rescued fishermen was carried out onboard the Coast Guard ship and all were found to be in a healthy state

