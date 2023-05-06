Home States Andhra Pradesh

Nine-year-old reports abusive father to police in AP

On Friday morning, he went to the Karlapalem police station, which is 700 metres away from his home, and explained everything to the police.

Published: 06th May 2023 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2023 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

Abuse, Drunkard

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Bandhavi Annam
Express News Service

GUNTUR: Moved by his mother’s suffering, a nine-year-old boy lodged a complaint against his alcoholic father at the Karlapalem police station in Bapatla district on Friday. According to police, the Class III student lived in Karlapalem. While his father Sk Subhani is a tailor, his mother Subambi is a homemaker.

In his complaint, the boy told the police that his father would physically abuse his mother in an inebriated state. When the situation got worse, the nine-year-old decided he had to do something to protect his mother. He was then reminded of the awareness programmes that were conducted at his school on the services of police a few months ago.

On Friday morning, he went to the Karlapalem police station, which is 700 metres away from his home, and explained everything to the police. He urged the police to take action against his father and save his mother.

Karlapalem SI Sivaiah called the boy’s parents to the police station and counselled them. He advised them to create a healthy environment for their child so that he can grow up to be a responsible and good citizen. Further, he warned Subhani of severe action, if he did not mend his ways. No case was registered.

Speaking to TNIE, Sivaiah said, “I was amazed by the boy’s behaviour. He explained the entire situation at his home in a detailed manner. He is very mature.”He expressed that awareness programmes at all schools under the police station limit on emergency services, POCSO Act and Disha to educate the children proved beneficial.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
abusive father report to police
India Matters
KPCC president DK Shivakumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort pose for a photograph, in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace, London. (Photo | AP)
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Congress leaders Kumari Selja and Kiran Choudhary with wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Sangeeta Phogat during the wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, May 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Locals at the site after an Army helicopter crashed in a forested, hilly area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp