Nine-year-old reports abusive father to police in AP

Bandhavi Annam By

Express News Service

GUNTUR: Moved by his mother’s suffering, a nine-year-old boy lodged a complaint against his alcoholic father at the Karlapalem police station in Bapatla district on Friday. According to police, the Class III student lived in Karlapalem. While his father Sk Subhani is a tailor, his mother Subambi is a homemaker.

In his complaint, the boy told the police that his father would physically abuse his mother in an inebriated state. When the situation got worse, the nine-year-old decided he had to do something to protect his mother. He was then reminded of the awareness programmes that were conducted at his school on the services of police a few months ago.

On Friday morning, he went to the Karlapalem police station, which is 700 metres away from his home, and explained everything to the police. He urged the police to take action against his father and save his mother.

Karlapalem SI Sivaiah called the boy’s parents to the police station and counselled them. He advised them to create a healthy environment for their child so that he can grow up to be a responsible and good citizen. Further, he warned Subhani of severe action, if he did not mend his ways. No case was registered.

Speaking to TNIE, Sivaiah said, “I was amazed by the boy’s behaviour. He explained the entire situation at his home in a detailed manner. He is very mature.”He expressed that awareness programmes at all schools under the police station limit on emergency services, POCSO Act and Disha to educate the children proved beneficial.

