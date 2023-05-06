No Andhra Pradesh High Court stay on Amaravati plots for poor

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a legal victory for the YSRC government, the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday, cleared the way for the distribution of house sites to the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) beneficiaries in the R5 zone in the capital region of Amaravati. Refusing to grant relief to the farmers, the court ruled that it would be in violation of judicial propriety as long as the matter was pending before the Supreme Court.

Though the high court dismissed all interlocutory applications, it stated that implementation of GO 45 and the consequent allotment of house sites to the EWS would be subject to the outcome of the writ petitions pending in the Supreme Court. The division bench of Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice Ravinath Tilhari ruled that the distribution of house sites should be in accordance with the Supreme Court verdict.

“The full bench verdict by the high court, which had asked the government to construct the capital city, had specifically said that the development of people belonging to weaker and below poverty line sections is part of the development of the capital. Moreover, the apex court had not issued any stay on the orders of the full bench,” it added.

The court was hearing the petition of Amaravati ryots, who had given their lands to the then TDP government, seeking interim orders, restraining the government from going ahead in distributing their land given for the construction of the capital as house sites to the poor in R5 zone.

Zoning Regulation 5, which is also referred to as the R5 zone, was created by amending the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA)’s master plan. The Municipal Administration and Urban Development department had issued GO 45 on March 31, according to permission to APCRDA for revising the reserve price and ordered it to hand over 1,134.58 acres to the Guntur and NTR district collectors for allotment of sites to the poor from these two districts in the capital region.

The petitioners argued that they had given their land in return for developed plots for commercial and as well as residential use. They informed the court that the State government had promised to develop the CRDA master plan, including the development of the Electronic City on 1,134.58 acres.

“The land earmarked for the Electronic City was proposed to be handed over to the Guntur and NTR district collectors. The move will shelve one-third of the construction of Electronic City, violating the concept of nine thematic cities, which is a core feature of the Amaravati Master Plan. This will affect the very heart and soul of the capital area development,” the farmers pleaded.

“The court had earlier directed the State and APCRDA not to alienate or mortgage or create any third party interest on the land pooled, except for the construction of the capital city. These orders have not been stayed by the Supreme Court, which heard a special leave petition filed by the State government challenging the high court orders on the Amaravati capital issue,” the petitioners maintained.

They further told the court that the State government has not handed over the 5,000 housing units that it developed over the last four years for the identified beneficiaries. “If the allotment of house sites is made, it will permanently alter the character of the land pooled and will create an irreversible situation,” the farmers told the court.

Additional Advocate General P Sudhkar Reddy submitted to the court that in the detailed master plan of the capital city, no zone for EWS was created despite there being a statutory mandate under Section 53(1)(d) of the APRCDA Act. “The State amended the master plan to create R-5 zone reserving land for allotment to EWS and issued the GO in compliance of the statutory duties obligated to the State under the APCRDA Act,’’ he told the court.

Responding, the court said the apex court has not stayed certain directions of the Andhra Pradesh high court, which includes permission to the State government to carry out the construction of the capital city or development of the capital region and development of all sections of the society.

Welcoming the high court verdict, YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said it was unfortunate that such a petition was filed by real estate dealers in the garb of farmers. Meanwhile, Amaravati farmers are likely to challenge the verdict in the Supreme Court.

