Palnadu officials in AP expedite measures to capture two wild cats on the prowl

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Palnadu district forest officials are still trying to trace the two tigers which have been on the prowl in forest fringe villages in the Durgi mandal of the district.

The two tigers are suspected to be from Nagarjuna Sagar Srisailam Tiger Reserve. Though the officials identified the paw marks of these two big cats months ago, on April 26, a tiger attacked the cattle and killed a cow in Gajapuram village of Durgi mandal, which triggered panic among the people. Till now, the camera traps set up by the forest department failed to capture the bid cat.

The officials have speed up the operation to identify these two tigers as early as possible, before the tigers harm the people. With farmers now restoring to setting up electric fences around their fields to check the entry of big cats, the forest authorities have asked the energy department not to provide power supply at night to villages located close to forests.

They are advising people not to panic and alert local forest officers in case they spot the tigers and also not to harm them by any means as it invites penal action as per norms.

