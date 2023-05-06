Home States Andhra Pradesh

Palnadu officials in AP expedite measures to capture two wild cats on the prowl

The officials have speed up the operation to identify these two tigers as early as possible, before the tigers harm the people.

Published: 06th May 2023 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2023 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

tiger

Image used for representational purpose | File pic

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Palnadu district forest officials are still trying to trace the two tigers which have been on the prowl in forest fringe villages in the Durgi mandal of the district. 

The two tigers are suspected to be from Nagarjuna Sagar Srisailam Tiger Reserve. Though the officials identified the paw marks of these two big cats months ago, on April 26, a tiger attacked the cattle and killed a cow in Gajapuram village of Durgi mandal, which triggered panic among the people. Till now, the camera traps set up by the forest department failed to capture the bid cat.

The officials have speed up the operation to identify these two tigers as early as possible, before the tigers harm the people. With farmers now restoring to setting up electric fences around their fields to check the entry of big cats, the forest authorities have asked the energy department not to provide power supply at night to villages located close to forests.

They are advising people not to panic and alert local forest officers in case they spot the tigers and also not to harm them by any means as it invites penal action as per norms.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
tigers Nagarjuna Sagar Srisailam Tiger Reserve
India Matters
KPCC president DK Shivakumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort pose for a photograph, in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace, London. (Photo | AP)
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Congress leaders Kumari Selja and Kiran Choudhary with wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Sangeeta Phogat during the wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, May 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Locals at the site after an Army helicopter crashed in a forested, hilly area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp