Realtors’ bid to resist site allotment foiled: Sajjala

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Lauding the High Court verdict on allotment of house sites to the poor in Amaravati, YSRC general secretary and Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said it made it clear that the poor have every right to live anywhere in the State, including the capital.

“It is not acceptable that some people contend or even think that poor cannot live in the capital, which is being constructed by the government,’’ he observed.

Sajjala termed it a misadventure on the part of petitioners to file such a petition in the court against the allotment of house sites to the poor in Amaravati. The court has put brakes on the attempts made by the people under the garb of farmers and those who are supporting TDP for their real estate benefits to stop the process of allotment of house sites to the poor.

The government is allotting house sites to 31 lakh people across the State. With the High Court verdict, it will allow house sites to the poor in the capital region also.“We will soon start allotting house sites to the eligible poor. We will also make efforts to commence construction of houses for the beneficiaries at the earliest,’’ he asserted.

Sajjala found fault with the petitioners for stating that allotment of house sites to the poor in the capital region would result in demographic imbalance.“The verdict is a slap on the face of people who made such observations,” he remarked.

Over 50,000 people have applied for house sites in the capital region. “How can a capital come up without the presence of workforce? Capital cannot be just like posh Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad,’’ he observed, adding that the capital area, which looks deserted now, will flourish soon. Sajjala also criticised the Left parties, which fight for land for the landless, for taking the sides of those who opposed the allotment of house sites to the poor in the capital region.

Commenting on TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s tour to Godavari districts to inspect the crop damage due to unseasonal rains, he said it is quite common that paddy gets wet when it rains. “Our government will enumerate the crop loss, buy the damaged paddy and provide compensation to the affected farmers,’’ he said.

“You are going to paddy fields just to get some publicity,’’ he remarked. On the criticism that the government failed to even supply gunny bags to the farmers, Sajjala said the government had till now procured 4 lakh tonnes of paddy and how can paddy be procured without supplying gunny bags.

VIJAYAWADA: Lauding the High Court verdict on allotment of house sites to the poor in Amaravati, YSRC general secretary and Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said it made it clear that the poor have every right to live anywhere in the State, including the capital. క‌ష్ట‌జీవులు లేని న‌గ‌రం ఎక్క‌డైనా ఉంటుందా? ఇప్ప‌టి వ‌ర‌కు ఎడారిగా ఉన్న అమ‌రావతిలో పేద‌ల‌కు ఇళ్లు ఇచ్చిన త‌ర్వాత క‌ళ‌క‌ళ‌లాడుతుంది. -స‌జ్జ‌ల రామ‌కృష్ణారెడ్డి, ప్ర‌భుత్వ స‌ల‌హాదారు@SRKRSajjala pic.twitter.com/trPRVxKodT — YSR Congress Party (@YSRCParty) May 5, 2023 “It is not acceptable that some people contend or even think that poor cannot live in the capital, which is being constructed by the government,’’ he observed.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Sajjala termed it a misadventure on the part of petitioners to file such a petition in the court against the allotment of house sites to the poor in Amaravati. The court has put brakes on the attempts made by the people under the garb of farmers and those who are supporting TDP for their real estate benefits to stop the process of allotment of house sites to the poor. The government is allotting house sites to 31 lakh people across the State. With the High Court verdict, it will allow house sites to the poor in the capital region also.“We will soon start allotting house sites to the eligible poor. We will also make efforts to commence construction of houses for the beneficiaries at the earliest,’’ he asserted. Sajjala found fault with the petitioners for stating that allotment of house sites to the poor in the capital region would result in demographic imbalance.“The verdict is a slap on the face of people who made such observations,” he remarked. Over 50,000 people have applied for house sites in the capital region. “How can a capital come up without the presence of workforce? Capital cannot be just like posh Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad,’’ he observed, adding that the capital area, which looks deserted now, will flourish soon. Sajjala also criticised the Left parties, which fight for land for the landless, for taking the sides of those who opposed the allotment of house sites to the poor in the capital region. Commenting on TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s tour to Godavari districts to inspect the crop damage due to unseasonal rains, he said it is quite common that paddy gets wet when it rains. “Our government will enumerate the crop loss, buy the damaged paddy and provide compensation to the affected farmers,’’ he said. “You are going to paddy fields just to get some publicity,’’ he remarked. On the criticism that the government failed to even supply gunny bags to the farmers, Sajjala said the government had till now procured 4 lakh tonnes of paddy and how can paddy be procured without supplying gunny bags.