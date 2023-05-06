Home States Andhra Pradesh

Vested interests’ torture unbearable: Ongole MLA Balineni

Recollecting the past, Balineni said he was with former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy and YSR family since the beginning of his political career as a Youth Congress secretary in 1987.

ONGOLE: “Some forces within our party are making false allegations against me and my family to tarnish our image, which is painful to us. The YSRC leadership should take stern action against the forces at the earliest,” said Ongole MLA Balineni Srinivasa Reddy.

Speaking to the media here on Friday evening, the former minister became emotional and even spoke with tearful eyes about how he and his family were experiencing severe pain with the bad propaganda and mudslinging against them.

Recollecting the past, Balineni said he was with former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy and the YSR family since the beginning of his political career as a Youth Congress secretary in 1987. After the inception of YSRC, he stood beside Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and sincerely worked for strengthening the party.

“I have not caused any harm to anyone in my three decades of political career. Even opposition TDP leaders also know the truth, and never resorted to unethical criticism and mudslinging on me. Now, these fellows have intentionally launched false, unethical, inhuman and bad propaganda against me and my son to spoil our political credibility. I don’t know why all this is on us. I am not unable to bear the torture. I hope the YSRC leadership will take appropriate action against them at the earliest,” he said.    

Accompanied by his son Praneeth Reddy and Ongole Mayor G Sujatha, Balineni declared that he is ready for any sacrifice to protect and save the interests of the YSRC cadre and leaders, who have been sailing with him from the launch of the party.

“As a responsible party leader and legislator, I won’t take anybody’s name or make any allegation or complaint against anyone to Jagan. I took the mudslinging on me and my family to the notice of Jagan during our recent meeting,” he explained.

“I was not able to visit Chittoor, Nellore and Kadapa districts frequently as the YSRC regional coordinator due to ‘Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam’ in my Ongole Assembly constituency. I already informed the same to Jagan and revealed my decision to stick to my Assembly segment only hereafter to work for the welfare of people and its development,” Balineni asserted.

