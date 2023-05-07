Home States Andhra Pradesh

2 teens die by suicide in 12 hours of SSC results, another tries to end life

The deceased was a student of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV).

Published: 07th May 2023 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2023 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as two students allegedly died by suicide in the State in less than 12 hours after Class 10 results were announced by the Board of Secondary Education on Saturday.

A 16-year-old girl hailing from OD Cheruvu mandal in Sri Sathya Sai district and another 15-year-old girl from Paypili mandal in Nandyal district ended their lives after they failed to clear the SSC exam. 
According to OD Cheuruvu sub-inspector Gopi, the 16-year-old, who studied at Kondakamarla Zilla Parishad school, was left dejected on not finding her name in the passed category. 

She took the extreme step by hanging herself from the ceiling fan in her room. Likewise, another 15-year-old allegedly died by suicide at her residence after learning that she had secured only 26 marks in the mathematics paper. 

The deceased was a student of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV). Two cases were registered soon after the incidents were reported.  

Meanwhile, a 16-year-old student of Putluru mandal in Anantapur district attempted suicide after he secured 460 marks out of 600. 

According to police, the boy was demoralised after the results were out. The minor allegedly tried to kill himself by consuming pesticide. However, his family members noticed and rushed him to the hospital. His health condition is stable. 

The rise in student suicides after the announcement of board exam results —be it intermediate or SSC—has become a growing concern in the State. At least 10 inter students had died by suicide in less than 72 hours after Class 11 and 12 results were announced last week.  

Don’t discourage children for poor show in SSC exams: Botcha to parents

Taking cognisance of the increasing student suicides,  State education minister Botcha Satyanarayana advised parents to keep an eye on their children and urged them not to discourage them for scoring poor or failing the exam. The minister said students who were unable to clear the SSC examination must be encouraged to take up the advanced supplementary examination, which will be conducted from June 2 to 10. 

He further went on to say that the government would conduct special classes for government school students at a few institutions across the districts. Speaking to TNIE, noted psychiatrist Dr Indla Rama Subba Reddy said parents should be more responsible than school management in preventing suicidal tendencies among their children, especially those appearing for Class 10 and intermediate exams. 

“Parents have to develop a positive attitude towards their children’s performance in exams and help them turn failure into success,” he said and suggested that encouraging students to play games can help in inculcating sportsmanship. 

“The government must think of different ways to promote recreation for the children apart from academics,” he added. Meanwhile, the president of the World Congress of Psychiatrists Professor B Govind  Reddy opined that the decline in the culture of joint families in the State is one of the key reasons for an increase in suicidal tendencies among students.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
suicide SSC exams Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya Kondakamarla Zilla Parishad
India Matters
KPCC president DK Shivakumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort pose for a photograph, in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace, London. (Photo | AP)
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Congress leaders Kumari Selja and Kiran Choudhary with wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Sangeeta Phogat during the wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, May 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Locals at the site after an Army helicopter crashed in a forested, hilly area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp