72.26 per cent of students clear SSC exams, 933 schools achieve 100 per cent results

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Of the total 6,05,052 students, 72.26% of them have cleared the SSC examinations in the State. Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana released the SSC exam results on Saturday. A total of 1,67,856 students (24.74%) failed in the exams.

Boys registered a pass percentage of 69.27, while girls achieved 75.38% pass, which is 6.11% more. In all, 933 schools out of the total 11,500 in the State secured 100% results, while 38 schools recorded zero pass. Results are available on www.bse.ap.gov.in.

North Andhra districts stood top in pass percentage. Except for Kadapa, other Rayalaseema districts fared poorly.

The SSC public examinations were held from April 3 to 18. The spot valuation was held in 23 districts, except Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Nandyal districts, from April 19 to 26.

According to the Board of Secondary School Education, 6,09,081 candidates registered for the SSC examinations in the regular stream. Of the total, 99.34% of students appeared for the exams.

Parvathipuram Manyam district achieved the highest pass percentage of 87.47%, while Nandyal fared poorly, securing the lowest pass of 60.39% in the State. AP residential schools secured the highest pass percentage of 95.25%.

When it comes to subject-wise performance, 91.53% of students cleared their first language, 95.40% second language, 98.15% third language, 79.63% Mathematics, 84.23% General Science and 92.67% Social Studies.

Telugu medium students’ pass percentage was less than seven other mediums of examinations. Only 50% of the students cleared the public examinations, while the English medium students secured a pass percentage of 80.82%.

Students can apply for recounting and verification and they can avail of it till May 13. They can apply for the advanced supplementary exams to be held from June 6 to 10. The last date for submission of applications without a late fee is May 17 and with a late fee of `50 is May 22.

Speaking on the occasion, Botcha congratulated the students who cleared the SSC public examinations and said the pass percentage increased by 5% this year compared to last year.

The pass percentage in government schools increased by 3.47% with the several initiatives taken by the State government to improve the educational standards.

The Education Minister urged the students who failed in the examinations, not to be disheartened. They can appear for advanced supplementary examinations. The government will conduct special classes for the failed students to appear for the advanced supplementary examinations, he added.

Principal Secretary (School Education) Praveen Prakash, Commissioner of School Education S Suresh Kumar, Director of Government Examinations D Devanand Reddy, Director (Coordination) P Parvathi, Open School Director K Srinivasa Reddy, KGBV Secretary Madhusudhana Rao, Joint Director Muvva Ramalingam and other officials were present.

VIJAYAWADA: Of the total 6,05,052 students, 72.26% of them have cleared the SSC examinations in the State. Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana released the SSC exam results on Saturday. A total of 1,67,856 students (24.74%) failed in the exams. Boys registered a pass percentage of 69.27, while girls achieved 75.38% pass, which is 6.11% more. In all, 933 schools out of the total 11,500 in the State secured 100% results, while 38 schools recorded zero pass. Results are available on www.bse.ap.gov.in. North Andhra districts stood top in pass percentage. Except for Kadapa, other Rayalaseema districts fared poorly. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The SSC public examinations were held from April 3 to 18. The spot valuation was held in 23 districts, except Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Nandyal districts, from April 19 to 26. According to the Board of Secondary School Education, 6,09,081 candidates registered for the SSC examinations in the regular stream. Of the total, 99.34% of students appeared for the exams. Parvathipuram Manyam district achieved the highest pass percentage of 87.47%, while Nandyal fared poorly, securing the lowest pass of 60.39% in the State. AP residential schools secured the highest pass percentage of 95.25%. When it comes to subject-wise performance, 91.53% of students cleared their first language, 95.40% second language, 98.15% third language, 79.63% Mathematics, 84.23% General Science and 92.67% Social Studies. Telugu medium students’ pass percentage was less than seven other mediums of examinations. Only 50% of the students cleared the public examinations, while the English medium students secured a pass percentage of 80.82%. Students can apply for recounting and verification and they can avail of it till May 13. They can apply for the advanced supplementary exams to be held from June 6 to 10. The last date for submission of applications without a late fee is May 17 and with a late fee of `50 is May 22. Speaking on the occasion, Botcha congratulated the students who cleared the SSC public examinations and said the pass percentage increased by 5% this year compared to last year. The pass percentage in government schools increased by 3.47% with the several initiatives taken by the State government to improve the educational standards. The Education Minister urged the students who failed in the examinations, not to be disheartened. They can appear for advanced supplementary examinations. The government will conduct special classes for the failed students to appear for the advanced supplementary examinations, he added. Principal Secretary (School Education) Praveen Prakash, Commissioner of School Education S Suresh Kumar, Director of Government Examinations D Devanand Reddy, Director (Coordination) P Parvathi, Open School Director K Srinivasa Reddy, KGBV Secretary Madhusudhana Rao, Joint Director Muvva Ramalingam and other officials were present.