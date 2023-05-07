Home States Andhra Pradesh

72.26 per cent of students clear SSC exams, 933 schools achieve 100 per cent results

North Andhra districts stood top in pass percentage. Except Kadapa, other Rayalaseema districts fared poorly. 

Published: 07th May 2023 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2023 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana, along with officials, releases SSC examination results in Vijayawada on Saturday | Prasant Madugula

Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana, along with officials, releases SSC examination results in Vijayawada on Saturday | Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Of the total 6,05,052 students, 72.26% of them have cleared the SSC examinations in the State. Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana released the SSC exam results on Saturday. A total of 1,67,856 students (24.74%) failed in the exams.

Boys registered a pass percentage of 69.27, while girls achieved 75.38% pass, which is 6.11% more. In all, 933 schools out of the total 11,500 in the State secured 100% results, while 38 schools recorded zero pass. Results are available on www.bse.ap.gov.in. 

North Andhra districts stood top in pass percentage. Except for Kadapa, other Rayalaseema districts fared poorly. 

The SSC public examinations were held from April 3 to 18. The spot valuation was held in 23 districts, except Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Nandyal districts, from April 19 to 26. 

According to the Board of Secondary School Education, 6,09,081 candidates registered for the SSC examinations in the regular stream. Of the total, 99.34% of students appeared for the exams. 

Parvathipuram Manyam district achieved the highest pass percentage of 87.47%, while Nandyal fared poorly, securing the lowest pass of 60.39% in the State. AP residential schools secured the highest pass percentage of 95.25%. 

When it comes to subject-wise performance, 91.53% of students cleared their first language, 95.40% second language, 98.15% third language, 79.63% Mathematics, 84.23% General Science and 92.67% Social Studies. 

Telugu medium students’ pass percentage was less than seven other mediums of examinations. Only 50% of the students cleared the public examinations, while the English medium students secured a pass percentage of 80.82%.

Students can apply for recounting and verification and they can avail of it till May 13. They can apply for the advanced supplementary exams to be held from June 6 to 10. The last date for submission of applications without a late fee is May 17 and with a late fee of `50 is May 22.

Speaking on the occasion, Botcha congratulated the students who cleared the SSC public examinations and said the pass percentage increased by 5% this year compared to last year. 

The pass percentage in government schools increased by 3.47% with the several initiatives taken by the State government to improve the educational standards.

The Education Minister urged the students who failed in the examinations, not to be disheartened. They can appear for advanced supplementary examinations. The government will conduct special classes for the failed students to appear for the advanced supplementary examinations, he added.

Principal Secretary (School Education) Praveen Prakash, Commissioner of School Education S Suresh Kumar, Director of Government Examinations D Devanand Reddy, Director (Coordination) P Parvathi, Open School Director K Srinivasa Reddy, KGBV Secretary Madhusudhana Rao, Joint Director Muvva Ramalingam and other officials were present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SSC examinations Andhra Pradesh Botcha Satyanarayana
India Matters
KPCC president DK Shivakumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort pose for a photograph, in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace, London. (Photo | AP)
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Congress leaders Kumari Selja and Kiran Choudhary with wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Sangeeta Phogat during the wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, May 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Locals at the site after an Army helicopter crashed in a forested, hilly area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp