BJP ‘chargesheet’ to expose corruption of YSRC govt

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: State BJP president Somu Veerraju accused a YSRC MLA of Guntur district of purchasing an acre for Rs 6 lakh and selling the same to the government for Rs 18 lakh.

Speaking to mediapersons on Saturday, he said the BJP, which is preparing a chargesheet against the YSRC government in the district, will submit it to the SP soon seeking action.

Similar chargesheets will be prepared in all other districts. “Our objective is to expose the real face of the YSRC government to the public. We are set to bring out a charge sheet against the YSRC government in a campaign mode,” he said.

The BJP has constituted a committee to bring out chargesheets. Veerraju, who held a webex meeting with BJP leaders and the chargesheet committee, said complaints against the government from mandal level to the State level will be collected, segregated and presented to police in the form of a chargesheet.

“We will take up chargesheet agitation from May 7 to 11 at the mandal level and at the Assembly constituency level on 12,” said BJP general secretary PVN Madhav.

