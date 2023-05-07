Home States Andhra Pradesh

Cyclonic circulation forms over Bay of Bengal, Andhra Pradesh districts put on high alert  

The highest rainfall of 8 cm was recorded at Karamchedu and Repalle, followed by 7 cm at Palamaner and V Kota, 6 cm at Merakamudidam and Shantipuram. 

Published: 07th May 2023 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2023 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

Braving downpour, a couple goes on a bike in Tirupati on Saturday | Madhav K

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As the cyclone is forming in the Bay of Bengal, all the district administrations have been alerted. According to the India Meteorological Department, a cyclonic circulation has formed in the early hours of Saturday and lay over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and the neighbourhood extending up to the middle tropospheric level. 

Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the same region by May 8. It is likely to concentrate into a depression over the Southeast Bay of Bengal around May 9. Thereafter, it is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm while moving nearly northwards towards the Central Bay of Bengal. 
Expecting rough sea and gales, the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) advised fishermen not to venture into the sea and those who have already left are being called back.

A control room operating round-the-clock has been opened at the APSDMA. For help, in any emergency situation or for information, it can be contacted on toll-free numbers 1070, 112 or 18004250101. 

Interestingly, the IMD has not issued any warning of heavy rains for the next few days and stated that there is a likelihood of light to moderate rains at one or two places in both Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema districts for the next three days. Meanwhile, heavy rainfall occurred at one or two places in the Bapatla district of Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Chittoor in Rayalaseema. Light to moderate rains occurred at many places in Coastal Andhra Pradesh and at one or two places in Rayalaseema in the 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Saturday. 

The highest rainfall of 8 cm was recorded at Karamchedu and Repalle, followed by 7 cm at Palamaner and V Kota, and 6 cm at Merakamudidam and Shantipuram. 

