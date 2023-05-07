Don’t treat capital region as a gated community, Dokka advises Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC MLC Dokka Manikya Varaprasad Rao has demanded that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu spell out is he siding with haves or have nots in the war between classes happening in the State. Speaking to newsmen on Saturday, he demanded to know why Naidu wants to treat the capital region as a gated community. “We wholeheartedly welcome the Andhra Pradesh High Court’s refusal to give stay on GO 45, which is intended to provide house sites to the poor in the capital region,” he said.

Describing the appeal against the GO by Amaravati farmers at the behest of TDP, he said, “It clearly shows TDP is anti-poor. “As our leader Jagan said, what is happening today is a war between classes. YSRC stands for the poor and it is up to Naidu to decide whom he supports”

The MLC said be it Hyderabad or Amaravati or any other capital region, everyone has a right to live and denying the right to have house of their own there is atrocious. “Does TDP only want rich to live in Amaravati. How were different universitates and organisations were allotted land in Amaravati? On what basis?” he questioned. He demanded Left parties and people’s organisations to respond on the issue.

Addressing a separate press conference, Bapatla MP Nandigam Suresh demanded to know why TDP is not willing to let poor live in the capital region Amaravati? “The High Court verdict is a befitting lesson to those opposing house sites for the poor in capital region. “Naidu is proving himself to be a representative of feudalists and capitalists. He has not created any place for the poor to live in Amaravati, the capital,” he observed.

The MP accused the TDP chief of making Amaravait an elitist capital, where poor are barred from living or moving. “I wonder why is he so vengeful against Dalits and poor,” he said and described the TDP chief’s attitude against poor in the capital region (going to the Supreme Court against allotment of house sites for the poor in the capital region) as an unforgivable sin. He called upon the poor to chase away Naidu from politics.

In a separate press conference in Kakinada, former minister and MLA Kurasala Kannababu said Naidu, who is anti-farmer, is now donning the role of pro-farmer with the ulterior motive of using them as vote bank.

