Prakasam boy tops SSC exam, secures 99.5 per cent

Published: 07th May 2023 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2023 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

Ajay Jaswanth Kumar from Kijiji concept School in Prakasam dist achieves highest marks in SSC results | express

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Urubindi Ajaya Jaswanth Kumar, a student from Kijiji Concept High School from Darsi town in Prakasam district, secured the highest marks in the SSC exam by bagging 597 marks out of 600.

Apart from Jaswanth Kumar, a few other students of the same school also secured above 580 marks and bagged fame for themselves as well as for their teaching faculty. School management, including Chairman Rajagopal Reddy, Director K Ramana Reddy and Principal Anthony, congratulated the bright minds with bouquets.  

Darsi-Kijiji High School students, including K Kalyani, B Venkata Krishna Reddy and K Karthik Abhiram, also received congratulatory messages from the school management and district authorities for their excellent performance in the  Class 10 exams. 

Considering the district’s overall performance, it has stepped down from its rank and has recorded a poor pass percentage. Of all the 26 districts, it has slipped from first rank last year to 12th position this year. 
As many as 28,718 students appeared for the exam across the district. As many as 21,177 students, translating to 73.74%, were declared passed as compared to the 78.30% pass percentage last year. 

