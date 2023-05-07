Home States Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam to get one of a kind lab to test liquor quality

Quality of liquor is based on purification. Good quality liquor is filtered more number of times, the excise superintendent explained.

By G Janardhana Rao
VISAKHAPATNAM: In a first in Andhra Pradesh, the excise department, along with the analytical chemistry department of Andhra University, will set up a modern prohibition excise laboratory in Visakhapatnam at a cost of Rs 3 crore. 

The facility will help test the quality of liquor supplied by distilleries and also test narcotic substances. 
Excise superintendent and divisional manager B Srinivasa Rao told TNIE that the facility is ready and the equipment is being installed. The facility will be inaugurated in four to five days, he said.

The lab will have a gas chamber, 24x7 power supply, fully air-conditioned laboratories, and equipment such as gas chromatography, high-performance liquid chromatography, digester, and atomic absorption spectroscopy.

Elaborating on the operations of the facility, Rao explained, “The lab will help measure impurities in liquor and also detect the presence of narcotic drugs in chocolates. Impurities in any product that has alcohol in it can also be detected.”

Besides Vizag, similar laboratories will also be set up in Kakinada, Guntur, Tirupati and Kurnool.
Stating that the facility will help in the scientific investigation of seized narcotics and liquor, the excise official observed, “This will be a big step in preventing the adulteration of liquor. Impurities can be identified as different brands have products of different formulae.” 

Pointing out that water content in alcohol can also be ascertained with the help of the advanced equipment, he explained, “The new facility will allow officials to undertake various studies. Identifying the percentage of alcohol and other substances in liquor will become easy. This will further ensure that quality of alcohol is maintained at distilleries.”

The quality of liquor is based on purification. Good quality liquor is filtered more number of times, the excise superintendent explained. With the latest equipment, officials can also identify if two brands of liquors have been mixed.

