42 ex-bootlegger families rehabilitated in Chittoor district

D Surendra Kumar By

Express News Service

CHITTOOR: District administration of Chittoor has successfully rehabilitated around 42 families—earlier involved in the illicit liquor brewing business in Karvetinagaram Gram Panchayat — by providing them with an alternative means of livelihood through the Unnathi scheme. The scheme, an initiative of the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA), provides financial aid to families for a new beginning.

The district administration, police and SEB with their relentless efforts and awareness campaigns have motivated the community which had been involved in illicit brewing, sale and distribution of liquor for the past few generations, to shift to an alternate livelihood.

During his visit to the SC colony of Karvetinagaram, Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy directed the DRDA officials to provide financial assistance under the Unnathi scheme for doing a small business to the residents of the colony, following which the department has provided Rs 1 lakh-Rs 5 lahks as an interest-free loan for the women in the area. Now, the women of the community are actively involved in rearing sheep, goats, cows and buffaloes for their livelihood.

“It was difficult for us to quit the traditional liquor-making business but because of the assurance and financial support of the officials, we moved ahead in our lives and are now earning legally,” said Lavanya, a resident of SC colony.

“Even after raiding the facility several times, the residents of the colony did not mend their ways. Realising that raiding will not solve the issue, the district administration has made untiring efforts to bring a behavioural change in the arrack makers, and got them gradually shifted to an alternate livelihood,” said District Collector Sagili Shan Mohan.

Creating awareness among the ID liquor manufacturers, Chittoor police have successfully pulled out 112 villages prone to illegal liquor manufacturing out of 121 villages in 23 mandals of the district.

Further, DRDA Project Director Tulasi said they have created awareness among the local population about the ill-effects of making and trading illicit liquor in villages. The 42 families have got a minimum of Rs 50,000 loan under the Unnathi scheme, she said.

