Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM inspects arrangements for Yagnam

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy CM and Minister for Endowments Kottu Satyanarayana, on Sunday inspected the ongoing arrangements of Ashtottara Shata Kundathmaka Chandi Rudra Rajasyamala Sudarshana Sahita Srilakshmi Mahayagnam at IGMC stadium.

Addressing the media, Kottu Satyanarayana said that the department will conduct the Yagnam on May 12 to 17 for the well-being of the people on behalf of the State government. The Yagnam is also intended for the development of Sanatana Dharma.

“In a first of its kind, the Yagnam will be conducted with 108 kundalu (pots) for six days. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will participate on the first day and culmination of yagnam. As part of this, Indra Dwaja Flag unveiling was held on Sunday to please Lord Indra.”

He said that the arrangement works were going at a brisk pace as per the advice of the Agama advisory council and scholars. Four Yagashalas are under construction.

