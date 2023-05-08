Andhra Pradesh govt arranges two flights to rescue 157 pupils stranded in Manipur

Usha Peri By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM/ VIJAYAWADA: Following discussions between the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government and the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation on Sunday, as many as 157 students from Andhra Pradesh stranded in the violence-hit Manipur will be evacuated in two flights on Monday morning.

The State government will bear costs for the two flights: one from Imphal to Hyderabad and another from Imphal to Kolkata. As many as 108 students belonging to Andhra Pradesh will reach Hyderabad at 9.35 am on Monday. Another flight with 49 students on board will arrive in Kolkata by 11.10 am on Monday. The students will then be shifted to their native places through different modes of transportation.

So far, the State government has identified close to 200 students, 157 studying at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) and 33 at the Central Agriculture University, stranded in Manipur.In a press release issued earlier in the day the government had explained, “One student from AP in each of the educational institutions has been identified to establish a nodal point of contact. Details of other students are being collected through them.”

Resident commissioner at the AP Bhavan in New Delhi, Aditya Nath Das had requested the Union Aviation Ministry secretary Rajiv Bansal to arrange for flights from Manipur to Hyderabad or Vijayawada for the safe evacuation of Andhra students. In a letter to Manipur State Chief Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, Das appealed to the government there to provide security for the safe passage of students.

In Manipur, meanwhile, uncertainty and fear has gripped the stranded students. Some of the students told TNIE that the site where violence has erupted is a mere 200-250 metres away from their campus. Lack of proper internet has added to their plight. Moreover, they said supply of food and water was also rapidly dwindling.

Bhagavan, a student from Vizag studying at NIT Manipur, voiced the distress of his fellow students and said, “We have packed our bags and are currently waiting for the government to respond as early as possible.”

A student at Central Agriculture University in Imphal, Likitha expressed, “We are currently confined within the campus for safety reasons. During the day, everything seems to be under control, but the nights bring about terrifying attacks. We still have access to water and electricity, although we are uncertain about how long the ration will last and if additional resources will be provided later on. Unfortunately, the helpline number provided by the AP government is constantly busy. Even if the call goes through, no one responds.”

PB Patrudu, father of a student studying at NIT, said three students from Andhra Pradesh have left the hostel and taken a flight back home on their own after they did not receive any information from the government.Currently, his daughter Divya and other students are waiting in the hostel with their bags packed, hoping for immediate evacuation. However, there is a shortage of food supply.

“Despite the government’s efforts, we have not received support from the university management. Last week, they initially provided us with water that would last for only 4-5 days, but they have failed to replenish our supplies since then. Consequently, we are currently experiencing a shortage of essential necessities,” stated another student of NIT.

Lack of internet, dwindling food supplies add to woes

A student at Central Agriculture University in Imphal, Likitha expressed, “During the day, everything seems to be under control, but the nights bring about terrifying attacks. We have access to water & electricity, although we are uncertain about how long the ration will last”

Helpline

Visakhapatnam Collectorate Control Room No: 0891-2590100; 2590102; 2590104

VISAKHAPATNAM/ VIJAYAWADA: Following discussions between the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government and the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation on Sunday, as many as 157 students from Andhra Pradesh stranded in the violence-hit Manipur will be evacuated in two flights on Monday morning. The State government will bear costs for the two flights: one from Imphal to Hyderabad and another from Imphal to Kolkata. As many as 108 students belonging to Andhra Pradesh will reach Hyderabad at 9.35 am on Monday. Another flight with 49 students on board will arrive in Kolkata by 11.10 am on Monday. The students will then be shifted to their native places through different modes of transportation. So far, the State government has identified close to 200 students, 157 studying at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) and 33 at the Central Agriculture University, stranded in Manipur.In a press release issued earlier in the day the government had explained, “One student from AP in each of the educational institutions has been identified to establish a nodal point of contact. Details of other students are being collected through them.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Resident commissioner at the AP Bhavan in New Delhi, Aditya Nath Das had requested the Union Aviation Ministry secretary Rajiv Bansal to arrange for flights from Manipur to Hyderabad or Vijayawada for the safe evacuation of Andhra students. In a letter to Manipur State Chief Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, Das appealed to the government there to provide security for the safe passage of students. In Manipur, meanwhile, uncertainty and fear has gripped the stranded students. Some of the students told TNIE that the site where violence has erupted is a mere 200-250 metres away from their campus. Lack of proper internet has added to their plight. Moreover, they said supply of food and water was also rapidly dwindling. Bhagavan, a student from Vizag studying at NIT Manipur, voiced the distress of his fellow students and said, “We have packed our bags and are currently waiting for the government to respond as early as possible.” A student at Central Agriculture University in Imphal, Likitha expressed, “We are currently confined within the campus for safety reasons. During the day, everything seems to be under control, but the nights bring about terrifying attacks. We still have access to water and electricity, although we are uncertain about how long the ration will last and if additional resources will be provided later on. Unfortunately, the helpline number provided by the AP government is constantly busy. Even if the call goes through, no one responds.” PB Patrudu, father of a student studying at NIT, said three students from Andhra Pradesh have left the hostel and taken a flight back home on their own after they did not receive any information from the government.Currently, his daughter Divya and other students are waiting in the hostel with their bags packed, hoping for immediate evacuation. However, there is a shortage of food supply. “Despite the government’s efforts, we have not received support from the university management. Last week, they initially provided us with water that would last for only 4-5 days, but they have failed to replenish our supplies since then. Consequently, we are currently experiencing a shortage of essential necessities,” stated another student of NIT. Lack of internet, dwindling food supplies add to woes A student at Central Agriculture University in Imphal, Likitha expressed, “During the day, everything seems to be under control, but the nights bring about terrifying attacks. We have access to water & electricity, although we are uncertain about how long the ration will last” Helpline Visakhapatnam Collectorate Control Room No: 0891-2590100; 2590102; 2590104