Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh HC to hear PIL on Hindupur cop’s assault on court staff

However, inspector Ismail not only refused to let Gireesh free, but also manhandled the advocate commissioner and others who went to the police station.

Published: 08th May 2023 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2023 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taking a serious view of the assault of a police inspector in Hindupur on the advocate commissioner and court staff appointed for fact-finding with regard to the illegal detention of a person, the Andhra Pradesh High Court has registered a suo motu public interest litigation (PIL) on the issue, based on a report submitted by Anantapur judge.

A division bench, headed by Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra, will hear the petition on Monday. The Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary (Home), DGP, Anantapur Range DIG, district SP and inspector Ismail were made respondents in the case.

Following a petition that Devangam Gireesh was illegally detained by Hindupur police, the Principal Junior Civil Judge Court appointed Udayasimha Reddy as advocate commissioner and asked him to visit Hindupur police station and find out if Gireesh was illegally detained or not. In case, he was there, the advocate commissioner was asked to bring him out.

On October 21, 2022 Udayasimha Reddy, along with court staff, Gireesh’s advocate and family members visited Hindupur One Town police station. He found that Gireesh was illegally detained and trashed by police. Stating that Gireesh was in need of immediate medical treatment, he asked the police to send Gireesh with him.  

However, inspector Ismail not only refused to let Gireesh free, but also manhandled the advocate commissioner and others who went to the police station. Having learnt about it, the Principal Junior Civil Judge sought an explanation from the inspector. However, no satisfactory reply was given.

The Principal Junior Civil Judge took the issue to the notice of the DIG, the district judge and the High Court in the form of a report. Justice Battu Devanand, who was administrative judge of Anantapur at that time, directed the High Court Registry to seek an explanation from the DGP on the issue.

Justice Devanand said the incident was of serious nature and the prestige of the judiciary is linked to it. He directed the Registry to take the report by the Principal Judge as PIL suo motu and place it before the High Court Chief Justice for further instructions. Meanwhile, the DGP, in his response, stated that the police official involved in the incident was punished and his increments were stopped for two years.On the other hand, the Chief Justice, considering the Principal Junior Civil Judge’s report, directed the Registry to list it as suo motu PIL. It will come up for hearing on Monday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh HC Hindupur
India Matters
Union Home minister Amit Shah. (File Photo)
The Club of thinkers defeats us in surveys, but we win on the ground: Amit Shah
: Locals gather after a MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in Hanumangarh district, Monday, May 8, 2023. At least two civilians were killed in the incident. (Photo | PTI)
IAF's MiG-21 crashes in Rajasthan; two civilians killed, pilot safe
Image used for illustrative purposes only.
Tillu Tajpuriya murder: Seven personnel of Tamil Nadu Special Police suspended
A blast was reported on a heritage street near the Golden Temple on Monday. (Photo | ANI)
Another explosion near Golden Temple, no one injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp