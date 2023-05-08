AP forest officials form two teams, set up 50 additional camera traps to trace tigers

Home States Andhra Pradesh

GUNTUR: Palnadu forest officials form two special teams to trace the tigers that have been on the prowl in the forest fringe villages of Durgi mandal in Palnadu district. The big cats are suspected to have strayed into human habitation from the Nagarjunasagar Srisailam Tiger Reserve (NSTR).

The camera traps set up by the forest department failed to capture the wild cats till now. Officials have expedited the operation to identify these two tigers as early as possible. As part of it, the two special teams from NSTR have set up additional 50 camera traps to trace the tigers.

The two tigers have been untraceable even after the officials identified the paw marks months ago. Panic prevailed in  Gajapuram village of Durgi mandal one of the tigers killed a cow on April 26.However, officials are now suspecting that the tigers might have returned to NSTR. Speaking to TNIE, Palnadu district forest officer Ramachandra Rao said they are taking all possible measures to trace the animals.

“Pressure Impression Pacts (PAP) through which the pugmarks can be traced are being conducted regularly in the areas, where the tigers are suspected to go. As the tigers were last traced near Gajapuram, a region near NSTR, we suspect they might have returned to the reserve. However, we will continue the survey, so that the public could be at ease,” he added.

