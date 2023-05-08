Autonagar to come up near Chilakaluripet soon

Bandhavi Annam By

Express News Service

GUNTUR: Over 600 families of motor mechanics in Chilakaluripet are overjoyed as works to establish Autonagar in the region are set to begin soon. The district administration has identified over 37 acres for the project near Kesanupalli. The motor mechanics in the area are renowned for their knack for manufacturing remodelled jeeps. However, due to a lack of proper infrastructure and facilities, they have been carrying out their businesses in small sheds and shops at KB Road in Chilakaluripet. Once established, Autonagar can create more than 11,000 direct and indirect jobs for people in the region.

Realising the need to establish an Autonagar in the area, the then minister Prathipati Pulla Rao had allotted 42 acres for the project in Pothavaram village and laid the foundation for the same in 2016. Later in 2018, another foundation stone was laid for the construction of roads and drains in the area. However, the works were never taken up.

The reason, according to officials, was that the extent of the land could not be acquired in Pothavaram. Subsequently, in 2019, members of the mechanics’ association approached MLA Vidadala Rajini and urged her to take action to complete the work. Following this, she inspected the land in Pothavaram and learnt it was under the authority of the irrigation department, due to which the works were delayed.

The AP Legislative Council then passed a resolution allotting land to Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) for setting up the Autonagar. A government order was issued to this effect in 2022. After holding talks with the motor vehicle workers’ welfare and development services society, officials of APIIC and the revenue department that 37 acres near Kesanupalli would be suitable for establishing the Autonagar.APIIC manager Gopikrishna, RDO Seshi Reddy explained the project to district Collector Siva Shankar Lotheti, who approved the plan and instructed officials to expedite the process and prepare a plan to set up Autonagar in the area.

