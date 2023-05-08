Home States Andhra Pradesh

BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao urges CM to bring back students safely

In a letter written to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the MP said as the situation in Manipur remains grim and intense, both the parents and students are worried about their safety.

Published: 08th May 2023 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2023 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

GVL Narasimha Rao

GVL Narasimha Rao

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP Rajya Sabha MP GVL Narasimha Rao on Sunday demanded that the State government take urgent steps to arrange a special flight for the safe evacuation of around 150 students of Andhra Pradesh origin studying at the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) and Central Agricultural University (CAU) in the strife-torn Manipur.

In a letter written to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the MP said as the situation in Manipur remains grim and intense, both the parents and students are worried about their safety. Quoting his interaction with some parents and students from AP over the phone, GVL stated that students are keen to return to AP until the situation returns to completely normal in Manipur.

The MP also stated that he spoke to top officials of the Manipur government, and they assured him that they would assist in the safe passage of all AP students returning by either commercial or special chartered flights.

As it is difficult for students to get tickets as limited seats are available on scheduled commercial flights and there is a huge rush of passengers, GVL urged Jagan to take immediate measures to get the AP students evacuated from Manipur by arranging a special chartered flight from Imphal to Visakhapatnam/Vijayawada or Tirupati.

Stating that several States have already made such arrangements to bring their students back, he sought an immediate response from the AP government in view of the volatile situation in Manipur.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GVL Narasimha Rao BJP Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
Union Home minister Amit Shah. (File Photo)
The Club of thinkers defeats us in surveys, but we win on the ground: Amit Shah
: Locals gather after a MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in Hanumangarh district, Monday, May 8, 2023. At least two civilians were killed in the incident. (Photo | PTI)
IAF's MiG-21 crashes in Rajasthan; two civilians killed, pilot safe
Image used for illustrative purposes only.
Tillu Tajpuriya murder: Seven personnel of Tamil Nadu Special Police suspended
A blast was reported on a heritage street near the Golden Temple on Monday. (Photo | ANI)
Another explosion near Golden Temple, no one injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp