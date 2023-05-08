Class X girl ends life over failing in SSC exam, toll rises to three in AP

By Express News Service

KADAPA: A 15-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide at her home in Kadapa on Sunday after she failed the Class 10 exam. So far, three girls have ended their lives in less than 24 hours after SSC results were announced on Saturday.

According to police, the incident took place at Machanur village in Pendlimarri mandal. The ZP High School student was reportedly upset about finding that she failed the exam. The minor was inconsolable even though her parents encouraged her to write the advanced supplementary exam.

“The girl took the extreme step when her parents were not at home,” police said. Following the incident, a case has been registered and the probe is underway. Meanwhile, Tehsildar Uday Bhaskar Raju reached the spot and consoled the deceased girl’s parents.

On Saturday, two students from Sri Satya Sai and Nandyal district allegedly ended their lives, while a 16-year-old boy in Anantpur tried to end his life just a few hours after SSC results were announced.

Suicide Helpline

OneLife: 78930-78930; Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO:040-66202000

