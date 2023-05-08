Durga temple chief’s letter to Andhra Pradesh CM sparks row

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The startling comments of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) trust board chairman Karnati Rambabu against temple Executive Officer (EO) Darbhamulla Bramaramba, snowballing into a controversy with the chairman writing a letter to CM YS Jagan complaining about her on Sunday. A day after Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials raided the house of temple superintendent Vasa Nagesh on May 4, chairman Karnati Rambabu made exceptional remarks against EO Darbhamulla Bramaramba alleging that she failed to take action against him despite bringing several irregularities to her notice. Responding to the incident, deputy chief minister and minister for Endowments Kottu Satyanarayana said the EO Bramaramba has nothing to do with the ACB raids and faulted the chairman's letter to CM Jagan. "Some people are making accusations against officers when things are not going according to their wishes. Why it is necessary for trust board chairman Karnati Rambabu to write a letter to CM Jagan against the EO instead of bringing to minister's notice," he questioned."Despite the complaint, CM's office will again send it to me to investigate the dispute," he added. He expressed anger on trust board chairman's unilateral decision.