Help evacuate stranded Andhra students in Manipur, TDP MP writes to Centre

The AP government is yet to initiate measures in this regard, he said and sought Centre’s intervention in the matter to ensure the safety of students.

Published: 08th May 2023

Manipur violence

People at the site of a fire incident after violence broke out in Manipur on Wednesday between tribals and non-tribals during 'Tribal Solidarity March'. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP MP Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar wrote a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah and Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Sunday requesting them to evacuate the stranded students of Andhra Pradesh from the violence-hit Manipur.

Meanwhile, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu took to Twitter and requested the State government to make all possible arrangements and efforts to bring back the AP students stranded in Manipur amidst continuing riots. Their safety must be taken up as a priority.

He further wrote a letter to the Chief Secretary urging the government to make efforts for bringing back some 100 students stranded in the strife-torn Northeastern State. He reminded that in 2014 too, students from AP were caught  in violence for no fault of theirs at NIT Manipur.

Stating that the family members of students are worried about the safety and security of their children and students are worried for their lives, the Leader of Opposition urged the government to initiate urgent measures to bring them back. He suggested the Chief Secretary to request the local authorities and the Government of India for provision of safe corridor.

At the same time, the government should arrange a special flight from Imphal to AP to bring back the AP students safely and ensure that proper facilities are provided to them for their stay until they are brought back home.  

He also asked the Chief Secretary to ensure resources like food, water and medicines are available in adequate quantities to the students and at the same time give assurance to the parents about the safety and security of their children that they will be brought back home safely.

In his letter to the Union Home Minister and the Home Secretary, the TDP MP said for three days students from Andhra Pradesh are stranded in NIT campus and they are panicking with the Army surrounding it.
The Telangana government had already arranged a special flight to bring students of that State home. The AP government is yet to initiate measures in this regard, he said and sought Centre’s intervention in the matter to ensure the safety of students.

Ensure students’ safety: Naidu to CS

TDP chief and Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu wrote a letter to the Chief Secretary urging the government to make efforts for bringing back some 100 AP students stranded in the strife-torn Northeastern State

