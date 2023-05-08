Lack of awareness on Thalassemia treatment, say experts

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Only 40 of the total 140 children diagnosed with Thalassemia in Guntur district are undergoing regular blood transfusions at the Guntur Government General Hospital (GGH). Experts say the reason for it is lack of awareness about the genetic condition and its treatment options.

Every year, over 10,000 children are diagnosed with thalassemia in India. According to official reports, over 3.7 crore people are suffering with the genetic disorder. To mark World Thalassemia Day on Monday (May 8), the Red Cross Society has planned to conduct wide awareness programmes across the State.According to CDC, thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder caused when the body doesn’t make enough of a protein called hemoglobin, an important part of red blood cells.

One of the most significant challenges facing thalassemia patients is the availability of safe and timely blood transfusions. While several organisations and regional blood blanks have made significant efforts to fulfil the requirement, the demand for safe blood outstrips the supply. This leaves many families struggling month after month to get blood for their children.

In the financial year 2022-23, Indian Red Cross Society supplied a total of 4,911 units of blood to kids suffering from Thalassemia across the State.Red Cross Guntur district chapter vice-chairman Rama Chandra Raju blood transfusion centres have been established in Nellore, Kakinada, Eluru and Visakhapatnam districts.

Raju explained that a multi-faceted approach, involving increased awareness about the disorder and its treatment options, is needed. He opined the government’s move to provide Rs 10,000 pension to children diagnosed with thalassemia and including it under Dr YSR Arogyasri scheme has been beneficial to the patients as blood transfusion and curative treatments like stem cell transplantation have become more accessible and affordable to the patients who need it.

