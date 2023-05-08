Home States Andhra Pradesh

MSP of Rs 1,530 per quintal of paddy will be ensured: AP minister to farmers

On the occasion, he lashed out at the opposition TDP for shedding crocodile tears for farmers and questioned its sincerity.

Published: 08th May 2023 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2023 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Civil Supplies Minister Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao assured farmers that the State government had taken measures for shifting paddy to rice mills soon after the crop was harvested in view of untimely rains and cyclone threat.

After inspecting the harvested paddy and the standing crop in Tadepalligudem, Attili and Bhimavaram mandals of West Godavari district on Sunday, he said all steps were taken to shift the harvested paddy to rice mills. Urging the farmers not to worry as the government will ensure that farmers do not suffer at any cost, he asked them to call him immediately in case any miller refuses to take their produce.

“We will take action against millers. Already nine rice mills in the district have been sealed. In fact, there is  no need for the farmers to approach millers. All they need is to give their produce to Rythu Bharosa Kendras and take receipt and the government will take the responsibility of paddy thereafter,” he asserted.

When he was informed that some millers were calling farmers and stating that paddy was turning into broken rice while milling, he asked the ryots to inform him of such millers so action can be taken.“Every measure has been taken to ensure that farmers get an MSP of Rs 1,530 per quintal of paddy,” he averred.

On the occasion, he lashed out at the opposition TDP for shedding crocodile tears for farmers and questioned its sincerity. “Is it not a fact that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has left crores of paddy procurement dues pending during the previous regime? It is Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who cleared the dues after the YSRC came to power in the State,” he said.

