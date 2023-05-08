Only govt music college in AP's Rayalseema lies in ruins

K Madhu Sudhakar By

Express News Service

KURNOOL: The famous Sarada Sangeetha Kalasala, the only govt-run music college in the entire Rayalseema region is dying a slow death with its instruments lying in shambles. Besides inadequate staff, the college suffers from a major fund crunch. Apart from being unable to pay electricity bills, it has failed to repair the damaged musical instruments or replace them with fresh ones.

Sarada Sangeetha Kalasala, which operates from a decrepit rented building, was started in 1973 in Kurnool for imparting free music classes to people across Rayalaseema districts. Though the first batch was started with just 50 students, the numbers have now increased to more than 350. The college offers several four-year certificate courses and two-year diploma courses in dance and song, including classical and traditional.

However, the courses high on demand are the ones that involve the use of musical instruments such as violin, veena, nadaswaram and dhol. But the college neither has staff nor adequate equipment for the students to learn.

Of the 25 violins, 15 have not been functioning. Of the 15 pianos, six have not been operational. All the 20 veenas and six dhols haven’t been functioning either. The college has no facility for special music boxes. “There is a need to repair them or the same number of instruments should be purchased immediately for the faculty to take classes,’’ said a teacher.The lack of adequate faculty has added to the appalling state of affairs. Of the principal and 10 teaching staff, apart from one theory teacher, all others were hired on contract basis.

In fact, there is no regular watchman, an attendee or a clerk to maintain the records. The accountant and other staff posts have been lying vacant for the past two decades, which has impacted the functioning of the college.

N Murali Krishna, a student, said, “It’s not worth attending classes without basic facilities. The college management has not been able to organise programmes that could motivate us. At least two programmes with experts need to be organised in a month for the benefit of the students.” The student narrated his ordeal saying that some of them buy their own instruments. “With no other option left, we are forced to buy our own instrument and bring it to the college,’’ he added.

Another student Chandrasekhar said the official apathy and indifference have left the college in a state of neglect. “Though we are eager to learn music, the college is not encouraging us as it does not have the requisite equipment and faculty,’’ he explained.

Speaking with TNIE, college principal C Muni Kumar said five trainers were recruited on contract basis recently . The building rent was paid recently and nearly electricity bill worth Rs 50,000 is pending, he added. “There has been no regular recruitment since 1995. There is a need to provide sufficient facilities and instruments to the students,’’ he admitted and said they have submitted proposals for staff and funds to the higher officials.

