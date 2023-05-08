Over 68,000 students appear for NEET in Andhra Pradesh

Home States Andhra Pradesh

Meanwhile, parents, who waited outside for the students during the examination, had a tough time standing under the sun due to scorching heat. 

Students undergoing security check before appearing for NEET I prasant madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 68,022 students appeared in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2023 across 28 centres in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday. It is estimated that around 3,000 additional students have applied for the exam this year compared to the previous year. The National Testing Agency (NTA) made elaborate arrangements for the examination for admission to undergraduate medical and allied courses.

The 3-hour-and-20-minute-long entrance test was conducted between 2pm and 5:20 pm amid tight security. Candidates were permitted entry to the examination centres from 11 a.m. after stringent screening.  K Mahija, a student from Penamaluru who appeared the exam at Dhanekula Engineering College in Vijayawada, said that zoology paper was easier one compared to physics and chemistry.  Meanwhile, parents, who waited outside for the students during the examination, had a tough time standing under the sun due to scorching heat. 

