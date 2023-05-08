TTD celebrates 615th birth anniv of Sri Annamacharya

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: “Saint poet and Telugu Padakavita Pitamaha, Sri Tallapaka Annamacharya was a great social reformer during the 15th century,” said former Director of Sri Venkateshwara Employees Training Academy (SVETA).

A literary session was arranged by TTD at Annamacharya Kalamandiram in Tirupati on Sunday as part of the 615th Jayanti of Sri Annamacharya. During the event, he said the sankeertans of Annamacharya taught equality and raised questions against the social evils that were prevalent during those days in society.

In the evening, Annamaiah Sankeertans were rendered by renowned veteran singer and Annamacharya Project artist Nageswara Naidu along with his team followed by Harikatha Parayanam by Jyotsna and her team.

Hanman Jayanthi Utsavams

As part of the five-day Hanuman Jayanthi Utsavams starting from May 14 to 18, the TTD will observe Akhanda Sampoorna Sundarakanda Parayanam at Dharmagiri Veda Vignana Peetham in Tirumala on May 16.

TIRUPATI: “Saint poet and Telugu Padakavita Pitamaha, Sri Tallapaka Annamacharya was a great social reformer during the 15th century,” said former Director of Sri Venkateshwara Employees Training Academy (SVETA). A literary session was arranged by TTD at Annamacharya Kalamandiram in Tirupati on Sunday as part of the 615th Jayanti of Sri Annamacharya. During the event, he said the sankeertans of Annamacharya taught equality and raised questions against the social evils that were prevalent during those days in society. In the evening, Annamaiah Sankeertans were rendered by renowned veteran singer and Annamacharya Project artist Nageswara Naidu along with his team followed by Harikatha Parayanam by Jyotsna and her team. Hanman Jayanthi Utsavamsgoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); As part of the five-day Hanuman Jayanthi Utsavams starting from May 14 to 18, the TTD will observe Akhanda Sampoorna Sundarakanda Parayanam at Dharmagiri Veda Vignana Peetham in Tirumala on May 16.