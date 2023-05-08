Home States Andhra Pradesh

Weatherman warns of heatwave conditions in 11 mandals in Andhra Pradesh

The maximum day time temperature is likely to cross 40 degree Celsius at several places on Monday and Tuesday.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Even as the State authorities are gearing up to tackle possible impact of the cyclonic storm expected over Bay of Bengal, the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has forecast heatwave conditions starting from Monday.

According to APSDMA, heatwave is  likely to prevail in 11 mandals on Monday and 15 mandals on Tuesday. Heatwaves are expected to hit four mandals each in Alluri Sitarama Raju and Anakapalli districts, two in Kakinada and one in Parvathipuram Manyam on Monday.  Similarly, six mandals in Alluri Sitarama Raju, three mandals each in Anakapalle and Kakinada, one mandal each in East Godavari, Eluru and Prakasam districts are likely to experience heatwave on Tuesday.

The maximum day time temperature is likely to cross 40 degree Celsius at several places on Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures are expected to gradually rise during the coming week. According to Andhra Pradesh State Development Planning Society (APSDPS), Bandi Atmakur in Nandyal district recorded the highest daytime temperature of 39.1 degree Celsius on Sunday.  

Meanwhile, the Met department observed that the cyclonic circulation over southeast Bay of Bengal lay over that area and adjoining South Andaman Sea, extending up to middle tropospheric level. “Under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to form over the same region on May 8 (Monday).

“It is likely to intensify into a depression over Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining South Andaman Sea around May 9 (Tuesday),” said the Met department in its statement on Sunday.With no adverse weather warning issued to the State, light to moderate rainfall has been predicted at one or two places in coastal districts as well as Rayalaseema districts for next three days.Light to moderate rains were reported in Prakasam, Bapatla, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Srikakulam, Paravathipuram Manya, YSR, Tirupati, Nellore, Nandayal and Kurnool districts on Sunday.

