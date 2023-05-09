Ananda Nilayam video leak: TTD orders inquiry 

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Monday launched an inquiry after a video of the Ananda Nilayam in Sri Venkateswara temple, surfaced on social media.

Sources told TNIE that the Temple Trust suspects the video was shot by a woman devotee using a pen camera. In a statement, TTD chief vigilance and security officer (CVSO) Narasimha Kishore said as per rules and regulations, devotees are not allowed to carry any electronic gadgets while entering the temple for Srivari darshan.

“It is deplorable that the devotee in question took a video of the Ananda Nilayam Vimanam and posted it on social media, despite knowing that doing so was against all norms. We will trace the miscreant and take legal action,” the CVSO asserted. Stating that an inquiry into the issue will be launched as per the instructions of TTD executive officer AV Dharma Reddy, Kishore explained that Tirumala witnessed heavy rainfall coupled with thunder and lightning on Sunday, which resulted in power interruption that lasted for about two hours.

“During that time, a devotee is suspected to have captured the video of the Vimana Gopuram with a pen camera,” he added.

Meanwhile, sources said security equipment used for scanning devotees was switched off due to the thunder and lightning. They added that as devotees were drenched by the rain, proper frisking might not have been carried out.

