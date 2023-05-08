Andhra government allots temple land for cemetery, BJP stages stir

GUNTUR: BJP leaders and members of various Hindu Sanghs staged protest against the government allotting Nagendra Swamy Manyam land for the construction of a cemetery in Dachepalli in Palnadu district on Monday.
BJP spokesperson Ambati Navakumar said that the 600-year-old temple has a rich history. The villagers have donated over 2.74 acres of land for the temple. Due to the negligence of the officials, Nagendra Swamy Manyam land under Dachepalli limits has been encroached for the last 10 years. But the endowments department officials failed to take the required action to protect the temple land, said Ambati Navakumar.
On top of this, the state government has also issued a circular allotting this land for the construction of a cemetery for Christians. This move is definitely to hurt the sentiments of the devotees, expressed Navakumar. He demanded endowments minister Kottu Satyanarayana to resolve this issue immediately and take action to safeguard the temple land. They cautioned that the Sanghs would go to extreme levels to protect the land.