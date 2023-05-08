Andhra set for Jaganannaku Chebudham

Explaining how it functions, the officials said people can call tollfree number 1902 to register their grievance. “Once a caller shares a grievance with the representative of the call centre, Your Service Request (YSR) ID will be given after registering the grievance. Timely updates will be given through SMS regarding the status of the application. People can also give their feedback on the services of government after their grievance is redressed,” the officials elaborated.