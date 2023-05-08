Andhra set for Jaganannaku Chebudham

VIJAYAWADA: Aiming to provide better and quality solution to the people’s grievances pertaining to welfare schemes and government services, the State government is set to launch the Jaganannaku Chebudham programme. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will formally inaugurate ‘Jaganannaku Chebudham’ at his camp office in Tadepalli on Tuesday.
According to officials, Jaganannaku Chebudham is a universal grievance redressal helpline that allows people to directly call the Chief Minister’s Office for redressal of their grievances. “It is an improvised version of the Spandana programme, which aims to pro-actively reach out to people, get their grievances in a focused manner and address them in a mission mode,’’ they explained.
The Jaganannaku Chebudham forum focuses on resolving the people’s grievances on a priority basis. The people can dial the CMO if they face any difficulty in getting YSR Pension Kanuka or any other benefit of welfare schemes or there are any hurdles in receiving government services. The people can even lodge a complaint if there is any delay in receiving YSR Aarogyasri services, any issues related to revenue records and others under Jaganannaku Chebudham.
Explaining how it functions, the officials said people can call tollfree number 1902 to register their grievance. “Once a caller shares a grievance with the representative of the call centre, Your Service Request (YSR) ID will be given after registering the grievance. Timely updates will be given through SMS regarding the status of the application. People can also give their feedback on the services of government after their grievance is redressed,” the officials elaborated.
The existing Spandana has been revamped by interventions such as process re-engineering, composition of project monitoring units and upgradation of citizens’ relationship management process.
Each department’s grievance redressal process has been analysed and changes have been made to simplify it, resulting in a faster resolution of grievances. The teams at all levels -- from local to State -- will work together to make sure complaints are addressed effectively in a time-bound manner. Simultaneously, the way citizens interact with the government has been improved by upgrading the calling dashboard.