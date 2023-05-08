APSDMA predicts heatwave in 11 mandals of Andhra on May 9

VIJAYAWADA: Daytime temperature is once again soaring up in Andhra Pradesh notwithstanding the likelihood of a cyclonic storm in the Bay of Bengal. The Met Department has predicted a gradual rise in maximum temperature by 2 to 4° Celsius in all parts of the State.
A maximum temperature of 40° Celsius and above was reported at 20 places across the State on Monday with the highest temperature of 41.5° Celsius recorded at Dowleswaram in Rajamahendravaram Rural in East Godavari district and Ravipadu in Narasaraopeta mandal of Palnadu.
AP State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has predicted heatwave in 11 mandals on Tuesday and 19 mandals on Wednesday. Heatwave is expected to hit two mandals in Alluri Sitarama Raju district, four each in Anakapalli and Kakinada and one in Parvathipuram Manyam on Tuesday. On Wednesday, nine mandals in Parvathipuram Manyam, three in Anakapalli, two each in Guntur, Kakinada, Vizianagaram and one in Krishna district are likely to be hit by heatwave.
Though it predicted heat wave for 11 mandals on Monday, only Nathavaram mandal in Anakapalli district registered those conditions. However, several places did suffer scorching heat as the rains have subsided in the State.
Meanwhile, IMD in its daily forecast said a low-pressure area has formed over Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining South Andaman Sea on Monday morning and it is likely to intensify into a depression on Tuesday over the same region and further into a cyclonic storm over Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of East Central Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea on May 10.
It is likely to move initially north-northwestwards towards East Central Bay of Bengal till May 11 and later, it is likely to recurve gradually and move north-northeastwards towards Bangladesh-Myanmar coasts.
In the 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Monday, rainfall occurred at one or two places in Coastal Andhra Pradesh and at a few places in Rayalaseema. The Met Department has forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning at isolated places in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP) and Rayalaseema on Tuesday and Wednesday.