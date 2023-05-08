APSDMA predicts heatwave in 11 mandals of Andhra on May 9

AP State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has predicted heatwave in 11 mandals on Tuesday and 19 mandals on Wednesday. Heatwave is expected to hit two mandals in Alluri Sitarama Raju district, four each in Anakapalli and Kakinada and one in Parvathipuram Manyam on Tuesday. On Wednesday, nine mandals in Parvathipuram Manyam, three in Anakapalli, two each in Guntur, Kakinada, Vizianagaram and one in Krishna district are likely to be hit by heatwave.