Lokesh’s land grabbing charge against YSRC MLA sparks tension in Kurnool

The MLA, along with his followers tried to obstruct the padayatra of Lokesh at Osmania College road. He even tried to barge into the Osmania College ground, while Lokesh was taking a break in the afternoon. The police foiled Hafeez Khan’s bid and took him into custody. Later, the MLA was shifted to Two Town police station. The MLA, along with his followers, staged a protest at the police station for taking him into custody.