Lokesh’s land grabbing charge against YSRC MLA sparks tension in Kurnool

KURNOOL: Tension prevailed in Kurnool city on Monday when YSRC MLA Hafeez Khan obstructed Yuva Galam Padayatra of TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh, denouncing the land grabbing charge made by the latter against the former.
During his padayatra, Lokesh alleged that Hafeez Khan grabbed 1.5 acres of Wakf land in survey number 209/1 at Budhavarpet in the city. He also accused Panyam MLA Katasani Rambhupal Reddy of grabbing10.64 acres of Wakf land in survey number 524 at Kallur. Lokesh claimed that he got evidence to prove the land grabbing of the two ruling YSRC MLAs. Refuting the allegation, Hafeez Khan challenged that he would quit politics if Lokesh proved the land grabbing charge against him.
The MLA, along with his followers tried to obstruct the padayatra of Lokesh at Osmania College road. He even tried to barge into the Osmania College ground, while Lokesh was taking a break in the afternoon. The police foiled Hafeez Khan’s bid and took him into custody. Later, the MLA was shifted to Two Town police station. The MLA, along with his followers, staged a protest at the police station for taking him into custody.
Panyam MLA Rambhupal Reddy also strongly reacted to Lokesh’s charge and said he would quit politics if the TDP general secretary proved his land-grabbing charge against him. Earlier, YSRC legal cell activists also staged a protest in the city demanding that Lokesh support the State government’s plan to set up the High Court in Kurnool.