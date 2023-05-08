No property tax for Gurudwaras in Andhra, announces CM

He also responded positively to declare Guru Nanak Jayanti falling on Karthika Pournami a public holiday in the State. The government will extend all aid and cooperation to the Sikhs to establish minority educational institutions in the State and will adopt a resolution to this effect in the cabinet meeting, he said.

The officials have also been directed to provide opportunities to Sikhs in setting up of business units and MSMEs. Jagan instructed the officials to ensure that all these initiatives materialise within 10 days.