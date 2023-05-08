No property tax for Gurudwaras in Andhra, announces CM

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday announced property tax exemption for Gurudwaras in Andhra Pradesh. At the same time, he gave his nod to set up a corporation for Sikhs in the State.
A delegation, led by AP State Minorities Commission member Jitender Jit Singh, met the Chief Minister at his camp office in Tadepalli and submitted a representation seeking setting up of a separate corporation for them and property tax exemption for Gurudwaras.
Responding positively to their pleas, Jagan directed officials to take necessary steps in this regard. He further asked the officials to provide honorarium and other benefits to Granthis in Gurudwaras on par with pastors and maulvis in churches and mosques.
He also responded positively to declare Guru Nanak Jayanti falling on Karthika Pournami a public holiday in the State. The government will extend all aid and cooperation to the Sikhs to establish minority educational institutions in the State and will adopt a resolution to this effect in the cabinet meeting, he said.
The officials have also been directed to provide opportunities to Sikhs in setting up of business units and MSMEs. Jagan instructed the officials to ensure that all these initiatives materialise within 10 days.