TDP deplores hike in Haj pilgrimage cost

They accused Jagan of neglecting minorities, which was evident from the lack of progress in construction of Haj houses in Vijayawada and Kadapa, though 90% of their construction was completed during the previous TDP regime. “The government which has money to paint walls and poles in YSRC colours, has no funds to white wash mosques for Ramzan. Jagan is treating minorities as mere vote bank,” Sharif remarked.