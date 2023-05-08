TDP deplores hike in Haj pilgrimage cost

VIJAYAWADA: Denouncing the increase of Rs 83,000 as additional expenses for Haj pilgrims for flight to Mecca, TDP described Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as anti-minorities. In a press release on Monday, former Legislative Council chairman MA Sharif and other leaders said while Haj pilgrims of other States are spending Rs 3,05,000 each, those from AP have to incur Rs 3,88,000.
The additional flight charge is due to 250 km distance of Vijayawada from Hyderabad airport, he said, reminding that former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s efforts ensured a direct flight from Vijayawada to Jeddah.
They accused Jagan of neglecting minorities, which was evident from the lack of progress in construction of Haj houses in Vijayawada and Kadapa, though 90% of their construction was completed during the previous TDP regime. “The government which has money to paint walls and poles in YSRC colours, has no funds to white wash mosques for Ramzan. Jagan is treating minorities as mere vote bank,” Sharif remarked.