Three watchtowers to come up at Suryalanka beach in Andhra soon

GUNTUR: As many as three watchtowers modeled after the one at RK Beach in Vizag are soon to come up at Suryalanka beach to improve the safety standards for the visitors in Bapatla district. Known as one of the famous tourist places in the erstwhile Guntur district, thousands of people from across the State throng the beach.
With the increase in footfall especially during the festive season, resorts have mushroomed over the last few years. However, the back-to-back incidents of drowning in the last few months have turned out to be a huge concern for the authorities. Of the 25 tourists washed away, three lost their lives and 22 others were rescued last year. As many as eight people have been rescued from drowning in the sea this year.
This, in fact, has prompted the district administration to boost the safety measures at the Suryalanka beach. Three watchtowers are being constructed along the beach to increase vigil as the existing ones are in shambles. Bapatla builders association, rice millers association, and golden sands resorts have come forward to sponsor the construction of three watch towers.
Former deputy speaker and Bapatla MLA Kona Raghupati laid the foundation stone in February. The locals are of the view that the increased safety will attract more visitors, including from Hyderabad and other areas, to the beach. Meanwhile, precautionary boards have been installed along the beach. Patrolling has been increased to prevent people from venturing into deep waters. Moreover, 10 skilled swimmers have been deployed around the clock at the beach to help the tourists.
SP Vakul Jindal felicitated the local civil and marine police personnels, including A Naresh Babu, S Srinivasa Rao, G Gangadhar Rao, M Pothuraju, P Venkatrao, and S Suresh, who risked their own lives to rescue tourists from drowning at different times, here on Monday. He also said that all necessary security measures are being taken at beaches to prevent any untoward incident.