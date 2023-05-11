Andhra Pradesh govt set to change status of 2.06L acres to benefit 98k

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will formally launch a programme to provide a permanent solution to the Dotted Lands issue at Kavali in Nellore district on Friday.
Under the new programme, full rights will be given to 97,471 families across the State on 2,06,171 acres of Dotted Lands with a market value of Rs 20,000 crore.
When the land survey was conducted about 100 years ago in the British rule, when there was a confusion regarding the status of land as either government or private, a dot was kept in the pattadar column in Resettlement Register. These lands were later called Dotted Lands.
Though Dotted Lands are in the possession of farmers for several decades, it is not of much use to them as they cannot sell, get loans, mortgage, bequeath as inheritance or give them as a gift.
To put an end to the woes of Dotted Land farmers in the State, the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government has decided to give complete rights to farmers on the lands without any necessity of going around revenue offices, courts or spending any money.
As part of the initiative, the government will identify the Dotted Lands, change their status from Dotted to Patta lands and denotify them from 22A(1)(e), thereby benefiting a total number of 97,471 families in the State, the revenue officials explained.