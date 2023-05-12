ED attaches Rs 307-cr assets of NRI Academy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached properties worth Rs 307.61 crore of NRI Academy of Medical Sciences (NRIAS) in a case linked to alleged diversion of money received from Covid patients and admission-seeking students.

“The provisionally attached assets include Rs 15.61 crore in bank accounts, open land and buildings situated in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana,” the ED said in a statement on Thursday. The action was taken against the NRIAS and its executives identified as Nimmagadda Upendranath, Mani Akkineni and some others.

“During the pandemic, patients were charged exorbitant rates (much above the rates prescribed by the government) and the charges were collected in cash, which was never recorded in the books and subsequently diverted by the members and officials of the society.

Similarly, the admission fee from MBBS/post-graduate students under the management quota was collected in cash,” the ED said. The members allegedly resorted to collection of fees from students under the management quota in foreign currency in some of their societies formed in the US, instead of receiving the same in the accounts of NRIAS in India.

“The accused members also floated a private limited company, NRIAS Pvt. Ltd., which was deliberately chosen to deceive and induce Andhra Pradesh Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation and others to deposit the amounts payable to the Society for certain projects directly into the accounts of the private company instead of the bank accounts of the society,” the probe agency said.

It may be recalled that ED officials had carried out searches at NRI Medical College and another hospital in Vijayawada last year under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act against some members.

