GMC to throw open state-of-the-art gym soon

GUNTUR: In a bid to provide better facilities for athletes, Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) has decided to construct a state-of-the-art gymnasium with a cost of `50 lakh at NTR Stadium Sports Complex in Brindavan Gardens.

The construction works are underway at a brisk pace as the officials are keen on opening it to the public soon. The new gym will be equipped with all the required equipment. The sports complex will cater to the needs of sports enthusiasts and common people alike.

However, due to years of negligence and lack of proper maintenance, courts and walking tracks in the stadium complex are in shambles. The officials have decided to revive the stadium into a training centre for various sports.

As part of this, a new synthetic basketball court is being constructed in the stadium. Besides, a tennis court and a skating rink are also being renovated. Speaking on the occasion, Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu said Guntur city and NTR stadium have a great history in sports, as several national players were from Guntur city.

“We are keen to provide more facilities to athletes and revive the glory of Guntur. Necessary action is being taken to make the city a hub for sports” he added.

Meanwhile, athletes expressed happiness about the new facilities that are soon to be available at the stadium.

Ushasri, a badminton player at the stadium opined, “With the new gym being set up, it would be convenient for many of us as we will no more have to travel and go to some other place for training. It will save us some time.”

