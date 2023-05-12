Jagan inaugurates Sea Harrier Museum, cancer centre at Apollo 

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated a slew of projects during his one-day visit to Visakhapatnam on Thursday. He unveiled a statue of his father and former Chief Minister Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy at the YSR ADA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in the city and launched the second season of the Andhra Premier League. Later, he inaugurated a cancer centre at the Apollo Hospital in Arilova and the Sea Harrier Museum on RK Beach Road.

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy interacting with officers of Indian Navy after inaugurating the Sea Harrier Museum in Visakhapatnam on Thursday | Express

After inaugurating the museum, developed by the Visakhapatnam Metro Region Development Authority (VMRDA) with Rs 10 crore, Jagan spoke to officers of the Indian Navy, who briefed him about the fighter jet on display.

After unveiling the bronze statue of YSR, the Chief Minister expressed his government’s commitment to support young cricketers in the State. During a meeting, he interacted with 100 young players and answered their questions. Later, he awarded a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh each to cricketers K Anjali Sarvani and Shabnam for their achievements. Jagan advised Gopinath Reddy, secretary of the Andhra Cricket Association, to identify and groom talented players.

