Will forge alliances to dethrone Jagan govt, asserts Pawan

He further clarified that he was not after the Chief Minister post. 

Published: 12th May 2023 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2023 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan on Thursday said his party would form alliances with other political parties to dethrone the YSRC government.

It may be noted that the JSP is already in an alliance with the BJP. Even as Pawan has been reiterating that all parties have to fight together to ensure there is no split in the anti-YSRC vote, the saffron party has asserted that it will not form truck with the TDP.

He further clarified that he was not after the Chief Minister post. Speaking during a press meet at the JSP headquarters in Mangalagiri, the actor-politician asserted that he will not put forth any condition of being made the CM, if he forms alliance with other parties. Instead, Pawan said he will strive to become a powerful leader so that the position is offered to him.

He reasoned, “In 2019, the JSP had contested from 137 seats on its own. Had the party won at least 30-40 seats, there was chance to consider raising such conditions.” Pawan remarked, “No alliance partner would want the other party leader to become CM. If I were the president of the TDP or BJP, definitely I would not have accepted such a condition.” The JSP chief maintained that his aim was to safeguard the interests of the people by dethroning the YSRC.

More presence on field from June: Pawan 

Pawan Kalyan added that JSP will ensure more presence on the field from June onwards. 
Stating that the party has managed to gather more strength, Pawan said, “Since 2019, when Jana Sena was established, the party’s vote share has increased to 30-36% from 18-20% in regions of the State where it is strong. On an average, its vote share has nearly doubled to 14-18% from 7% in 2019.”

