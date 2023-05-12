Woman dies of food poisoning, 18 taken ill in Anantapur village

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: A 73-year-old woman who fell ill after eating breakfast at a local tiffin centre two days ago at Belodu village, died while undergoing treatment at Anantapur Government General Hospital on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Kariyamma (73). Nearly 18 people, including the deceased who complained of vomiting and motions after eating breakfast at Manikyamma tiffin centre in Belodu village, were admitted to hospital for treatment.

Out of the total 18 people, 10 were discharged while eight are still undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Following the incident, the District Medical and Health Department has opened a medical camp in the village.

Food samples were collected from the hotel, along with the drinking water samples from the village by the food safety authorities for testing. The test results showed no harmful substance in the samples. District Medical and Health Officer (Anantapur) Dr Veerabbaiah said the department will continue the special medical camp in the village for a few days as a precautionary measure.

The DMHO said the entire village has been sanitised and the hotel has been shut down. Belodu sarpanch Umesh Kumar Reddy alleged that the villagers suffered with vomiting and motions only after consuming unhygienic and adulterated breakfast supplied by a hotel in the village and demanded action against it.

