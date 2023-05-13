CM grants dotted lands to 97k farmers

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy released over 2 lakh acres of land from the British era’s revenue records category of ‘dotted lands’ to accord rights to 97,471 farmers in Kavali in Nellore district on Friday.

Addressing a public meeting after launching the programme, the Chief Minister said that the government would provide ownership to farmers owning 2,06, 171 acres of ‘dotted lands’ worth Rs 20,000 crore. “Farmers will be able to sell and pledge these lands for their financial needs, besides enjoying other rights as land owners. The initiative will permanently remove the concept of dotted lands from the prohibited list of lands,” Reddy stated.

The lands were categorised and left like that over 100 years ago in the revenue records or register resettlement register (RSR) by the colonial British government without any clarity on ownership, whether private or public. Due to this dubious designation, farmers cultivating these lands for decades together were suffering owing to lack of ownership, registration and mutation, including not being able to transact them for sale and security.

The CM noted that the erstwhile TDP government had issued a memo banning registrations under category 22 A.“YSRC government’s initiative has permanently ended the confusion regarding the dotted lands, wherein the then government used to put dots in the pattadar column,” the CM added.

Elaborating that his government has been implementing several programmes for the welfare of the farmers, Reddy said,”As many as 3 lakh acres of land have been distributed as RoFR pattas to 1. 28 lakh tribal families and housing sites to 31 lakh women.”

To put an end to land litigations across the State, the government has also taken up re-survey of lands by implementing the YSR Jagananna Saswatha Bhu Hakku and Bhu Raksha, stated the Chief Minister. “The government has provided 7, 92, 238 permanent title deeds to farmers in 2,000 villages in the first phase. The second phase of the programme will be taken up from the next month,” he said.

Coming down heavily on TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, Jagan Mohan Reddy said the opposition leader has been creating a false narrative by roping in fake economists and constitutional experts to mislead people through debates using his ‘friendly media’.

“Some suspended chartered accountants are masquerading as economists and constitutional experts at the behest of Chandrababu Naidu and his foster son Pawan Kalyan and are participating in debates to spread false messages about the welfare programmes,” the CM alleged.

Unleashing his artillery of allegations, Reddy said that Naidu cheated every section of the society during his tenure as Chief Minister with the support of Pawan Kalyan. “If Naidu comes to power again, he will stop all welfare schemes and loot the public money,” said the Chief Minister adding that the latter’s ‘friendly media’ has been aiding him in the same way as demons helped ‘Ravanasura’.

“Naidu is unable to digest the fact that government has decided to distribute house sites to the poor in the R5 zone,” he said. Asking people not to believe in ‘vicious’ campaign by Naidu, Reddy warned that the poor would be driven out if TDP comes to power again. “If you feel you have benefitted from the welfare schemes, you should become a YSRC soldier and teach a fitting lesson to Naidu in the next elections,” he appealed to the people.

