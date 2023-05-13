18-year-old powerlifter becomes ‘Strong Girl of AP’

GUNTUR: Eighteen-year-old Shaik Sabeena, a native of Tenali, chose to listen to her heart, assiduously worked towards her passion and turned her critics into admirers by making a name for herself in powerlifting.
Beating all the odds, the teenager has won four gold medals in Asain Powerlifting Championship and has become an inspiration for several other aspiring powerlifters in the country. That’s not all. She has bagged the ‘Strong Girl of Andhra Pradesh’ title and has added another feather to her cap.
Sabeena began her powerlifting streak at the age of 15. In the past three years, she won several state-level awards and set new records by winning four gold medals in various categories in her first attempt at the Asian Equipped Power Lifting and Bench Press Championship held in Kerala earlier this month. “My goal is to win a gold for the country at the Commonwealth Games,” a jubilant Sabeena said.