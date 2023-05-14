Home States Andhra Pradesh

6 women dead as bus crashes into autorickshaw in Kakinada

All the deceased were identified as labourers employed in a nearby shrimp farm, according to police.

Published: 14th May 2023 04:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2023 05:35 PM

By PTI

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Six women died on the spot after an autorickshaw in which they were travelling in collided head-on with a private bus in Kakinada district of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday afternoon, police said.

They said the private bus rammed into the vehicle near Tallarevu bypass road.

Six persons were critically injured in the accident and have been admitted to the government hospital in Kakinada where they are being treated.

Korangi police registered a case and an investigation is underway.

