Home States Andhra Pradesh

Guntur police invokes Preventive Detention Act against 28-year-old man

Despite several warnings from the police, Raghavulu continued to participate in unlawful activities of manipulating and encouraging students to consume drugs.

Published: 14th May 2023 10:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2023 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

Case , police , seaerch , crime , theft , burglar , wanted

For representational purpose.(Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Guntur police on Saturday invoked Preventive Detention (PD) Act against a 28-year-old for his alleged involvement in illegal activities. 

According to the police, the accused, Siva Venkata Kishore, a resident of Srinivasarao Thota in Guntur city was involved in several cases of selling drugs, harassment of women, and harming others with weapons and booked in eight similar cases.

Despite several warnings from the police, Raghavulu continued to participate in unlawful activities of manipulating and encouraging students to consume drugs. Following this, the police invoked PD Act against him and shifted him to Rajahmundry central prison.

SP Arif Hafeez said that the police department has been taking action to prevent the illegal transportation, supply, and consumption of drugs in the district. Severe action would be taken against those who conduct unlawful activities and cause disturbance to the public. He instructed the police officials to step up vigil on history sheets to prevent any untoward incidents.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Preventive Detention illegal activities
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp