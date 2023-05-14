Guntur police invokes Preventive Detention Act against 28-year-old man

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Guntur police on Saturday invoked Preventive Detention (PD) Act against a 28-year-old for his alleged involvement in illegal activities.

According to the police, the accused, Siva Venkata Kishore, a resident of Srinivasarao Thota in Guntur city was involved in several cases of selling drugs, harassment of women, and harming others with weapons and booked in eight similar cases.

Despite several warnings from the police, Raghavulu continued to participate in unlawful activities of manipulating and encouraging students to consume drugs. Following this, the police invoked PD Act against him and shifted him to Rajahmundry central prison.

SP Arif Hafeez said that the police department has been taking action to prevent the illegal transportation, supply, and consumption of drugs in the district. Severe action would be taken against those who conduct unlawful activities and cause disturbance to the public. He instructed the police officials to step up vigil on history sheets to prevent any untoward incidents.

