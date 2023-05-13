Rushikonda Beach secures ‘Blue Flag’

VISAKHAPATNAM: Solidifying its position as one of the most environmental-friendly beaches in the country, Rushikonda Beach has been conferred the coveted eco-label ‘Blue Flag’ for the second time in the last three years.
GVMC Commissioner CM Saikanth Varma hoisted the ‘Blue Flag’ at the beach in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, he emphasised that Rushikonda Beach successfully met 33 criteria, including paramount aspects such as environmental education and management, safety and security measures, and water quality.
The recognition is granted by the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE), an international non-profit organisation, which acknowledges the exceptional standards of beaches across the world.
Plan to develop more beaches in Vizag
“We have prepared an action plan to develop a few more beaches in the city that meet international standards without compromising on safety, environment and facilities for the public,” he said.
Commissioner Varma further elaborated on the implementation of a cutting-edge 10 KLD grey water treatment plant, which plays a crucial role in maintaining the cleanliness of the beach. “This facility treats sewage water from over 14 streams before releasing it into the beach, ensuring Rushikonda maintains its pristine glory,” he added.
Joint Collector KS Viswanathan discussed the ongoing efforts to preserve the ecological balance at all beaches in the region. “We are diligently working towards implementation of water treatment plants across all beaches to maintain a healthy ecosystem,” he affirmed.
A 10 KLD grey water treatment plant, separate container-based toilet blocks for men, women and specially-abled people, a container-based changing room with shower panels, bamboo-made watch towers, a drinking water kiosk, a 40 KW solar power plant, a bamboo enclosure for the grey water treatment plant, a jogging track, LED lights, CCTV cameras, lifeguards, etc., have been developed in order to meet the 33 criteria of the Blue Flag.
GVMC Commissioner CM Saikanth Varma, J-C KS Viswanathan, APTA Regional Director Srinivas Pani and others were present on the occasion.