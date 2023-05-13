Rushikonda Beach secures ‘Blue Flag’

“We have prepared an action plan to develop a few more beaches in the city that meet international standards without compromising on safety, environment and facilities for the public,” he said.

Commissioner Varma further elaborated on the implementation of a cutting-edge 10 KLD grey water treatment plant, which plays a crucial role in maintaining the cleanliness of the beach. “This facility treats sewage water from over 14 streams before releasing it into the beach, ensuring Rushikonda maintains its pristine glory,” he added.