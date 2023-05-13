Unseasonal rains lead to political slugfest on farmers aid in Andhra Pradesh

The rains had caused crop damage, which is an undeniable fact and the official machinery is enumerating the crop loss, besides procuring Rabi paddy, including the discoloured and wet produce, which is also an undeniable fact. “Where is the ground for the Opposition to criticise. Naidu like he has powers of foresight, claims had it been the TDP government, we would have done this and that. But, why is he not explaining how he did nothing in Hudhud though he camped in the affected areas hindering the cyclone relief operations?” Nagi Reddy asked.