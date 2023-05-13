Unseasonal rains lead to political slugfest on farmers aid in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The unseasonal rains that lashed the State in the first week of May have brewed a political storm in the State. Lashing out at the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government for its ‘failure’ to come to the rescue of rain-affected farmers, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan issued separate ultimatums to it on procurement of damaged paddy and extension of immediate aid to ryots.
During his tour of Godavari districts, Naidu interacted with rain-affected farmers, who showed him their damaged paddy crop. The Opposition Leader hit out at Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for failing to visit the rain-hit areas to assess the crop loss and provide adequate compensation to the affected farmers.
“Had it been TDP in power, the situation would not have occurred. We would have taken all the precautionary measures to mitigate rain loss,” asserted Naidu, recalling his proactive rule in the implementation of relief and rehabilitation measures during the Hudhud cyclone.
Jana Sena chief, who visited East Godavari, echoed what Naidu had said and accused the YSRC government of neglecting the farmers when they need the help most. The BJP also spoke on the same lines.
Unfazed by the criticism being levelled against him, Jagan continued his review meetings and directed the official machinery to extend necessary assistance to all the affected farmers. YSRC leaders said all they were instructed was to help the farmers and let the figures speak for themselves.
“With elections on hand, the Opposition is trying to take advantage of the situation to corner the ruling party. However, TDP should look at its own performance before criticising our government. From 2014-15 to 2018-19, when it was in power, the paddy procured in the State was just 91.17 lakh metric tonnes. Our government has so far procured 1.17 crore metric tonnes since 2019, and there is still one more Rabi season to go,” said MVS Nagi Reddy, vice-chief of AP State Agriculture Mission and president of YSRC farmers’ wing.
The rains had caused crop damage, which is an undeniable fact and the official machinery is enumerating the crop loss, besides procuring Rabi paddy, including the discoloured and wet produce, which is also an undeniable fact. “Where is the ground for the Opposition to criticise. Naidu like he has powers of foresight, claims had it been the TDP government, we would have done this and that. But, why is he not explaining how he did nothing in Hudhud though he camped in the affected areas hindering the cyclone relief operations?” Nagi Reddy asked.