YSRC, TDP silent on Karnataka election results

VIJAYAWADA: Both the ruling YSRC and the Opposition TDP have maintained absolute silence over the Assembly election results in neighbouring Karnataka, which saw a thumping victory of Congress. The YSRC has always been against Congress from the very inception of the party, so its lack of reaction to the Karnataka election results was expected.
The TDP, which allied with the Congress in the 2019 elections, has been maintaining distance from the grand old party and today it remained silent on the Karnataka election results. A couple of weeks ago, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidud, during a TV debate, hinted at the party’s willingness to return to the NDA fold, when he described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a visionary.
Jana Sena Party, which is an ally of the BJP in the State, has also maintained silence on Karnataka election results.
Meanwhile, the Congress cadre in AP celebrated the party’s victory in the Karnataka Assembly elections. APCC chief Gidugu Rudraraju described the party’s win in Karnataka as a people’s victory.
Speaking to newsmen at Andhra Ratna Bhavan, he said the Karnataka poll verdict also shows the change in the mindset of Telugu people, who too played a crucial role in Karnataka State elections.
Rudraraju and a group of Congress leaders from AP campaigned for the party in Karnataka. “We along with KPCC chief DK Shivakumar worked in a coordinated manner in creating awareness about the anti-people stance of the BJP and its corruption. Our efforts paid off,” he said.